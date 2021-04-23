Left Menu

Here’s what’s new for Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch

While the Garmin Venu 2 can last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, up to 8 hours in GPS mode with music, the Garmin Venu 2S is claimed to last up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and up to 7 hours in GPS mode with music playing. 

Both the Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S sport a stainless steel bezel and a quick release silicone band. The smartwatches come with a 1.3-inch and 1.1-inch touchscreen AMOLED display, respectively, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Wearables maker Garmin has launched the Venu 2 GPS smartwatch series with new fitness and wellness tools. The new smartwatch series has two modes:

  • Garmin Venu 2 featuring a 45mm watch case with a 22mm band
  • Garmin Venu 2S featuring a 40mm watch case with an 18mm band

The Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S both carry a price tag of USD399.99 (approx. Rs 30,000) and are available for purchase via the company's official website.

Garmin Venu 2: Specs and features

Design & Display

Fitness and wellness

Health monitoring features onboard the Garmin Venu 2/2S include-

  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring with alerts for high or low readings
  • advanced sleep monitoring with personalized insights to improve its quality
  • Blood oxygen saturation level measurement
  • All-day stress and hydration tracking
  • Women's health tracker (menstrual cycle and pregnancy)
  • Body Battery energy monitoring

In addition, the Venu 2 smartwatch series comes with a Health Snapshot feature that allows users to log a 2-minute session for recording key health stats.

Besides, the watches feature new activity profiles for HIIT, indoor climbing, bouldering and hiking as well as 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps.

Safety

The Garmin Venu 2 series supports automatic incident detection and manually triggered assistance alerts that send real-time location to emergency contacts.

Battery Life

The watches support rapid charging that delivers up to 1 day of smartwatch mode or one hour of GPS + music battery life. Additionally, users can extend the battery life with the new battery saver mode.

The Garmin Venu 2 series is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

