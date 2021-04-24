Left Menu

Zenfone 8 series to go official on May 12, Asus confirms

Yesterday, a device carrying the model number ASUS_I004D - likely the Zenfone 8 - was spotted on Geekbench. The listing revealed that the Zenfone 8 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB RAM and run on Android 11.

Taiwanese phone maker Asus has officially confirmed that the Zenfone 8 series will be launched globally on May 12th at 1 p.m. EDT. While a dedicated microsite on the company's website hints at the arrival of only one model, the series is expected to have three models-ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Pro and ZenFone 8 Mini.

Last week, another Asus device carrying similar model number ASUS_I006D - likely the Zenfone 8 Mini - was also spotted in the Geekbench database with Snapdragon 888 chipset and 16GB RAM. The device scored 1,121 points in the single-core test and 3,662 points in the multi-core test, similar to the Zenfone 8 which scored 1,124 points in the single-core test and 3,669 points in the multi-core test.

Earlier this month, the Zenfone 8 Mini also made its way to the TUV SUD certification website, suggesting that the smartphone could have a 30W fast charging support. The device is expected to come with a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 64-megapixel Sony IMX68 primary camera and an unreleased Sony IMX663 sensor.

On the other hand, the Zenfone 8 could arrive with a 120Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel triple camera system. The entire Zenfone 8 series is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G processor with Adreno 660 GPU and run on Android 11.

