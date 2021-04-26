Left Menu

One-Stop CLIA Solution with Open Systems and Resources Makes Evolution to Emerging World Healthcare Systems

Advanced, flexible cooperation models delivered by one-stop CLIA solution can boost government industrialization plans, laboratory technology updates, reagent RD and localization, and even more investment flows to the industry COVID-19 NAb Test CLIA Solution coupled with COVID-19 Ag Self Test to form a powerful stride for pandemic control DONGGUAN, China, April 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- Emerging markets such as Brazil, India and Russia are gradually adopting CLIA Chemiluminescence Immunoassay systems in recent years due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases.

PTI | Dongguan | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:52 IST
One-Stop CLIA Solution with Open Systems and Resources Makes Evolution to Emerging World Healthcare Systems

• Advanced, flexible cooperation models delivered by one-stop CLIA solution can boost government industrialization plans, laboratory technology updates, reagent R&D and localization, and even more investment flows to the industry • COVID-19 NAb Test CLIA Solution coupled with COVID-19 Ag Self Test to form a powerful stride for pandemic control DONGGUAN, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging markets such as Brazil, India and Russia are gradually adopting CLIA (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay) systems in recent years due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. However, drawbacks like closed CLIA systems based on specific methodologies or reagent kits, deployment costs, long R&D time have hindered the industry transformation.

Through the One-Stop CLIA Solution that offers flexible, efficient, affordable cooperation models to fulfil business objectives at government, corporation and individual levels, Fapon Biotech Inc. (Fapon Biotech) aims to drive the industry development of emerging markets. The One-Stop Solution includes open instruments and resources, which can facilitate government plans to drive industrialization. Laboratory users can complete the technology update from ELISA to CLIA in capturing new market opportunities. Plus the choice of 1200+ reagent raw materials and multiple mature reagents, reagent manufacturers can attain product localization with less cost and time. Finally, it supports investors to enter the market rapidly, driving investment flows to reinforce the healthcare system.

The One-Stop CLIA Solution brings in the COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody (NAb) Test, one of the indispensable tools to assess immune response after vaccination. This product can achieve high-throughput quantitative detection with a high correlation to FDA EUA NAb Test and the gold standard plaque reduction neutralization test. Alongside the NAb test, the COVID-19 Ag Selt Test was also launched for disease containing.

Fapon Biotech products and services are highly integrated to promote synergic resources and shared values to different healthcare systems. With an outstanding track record of helping IVD partners in product development and localization, the cooperation through the One-Stop CLIA Solution will assist partners in completing transformations, lowering operation costs, and driving innovations into businesses.

About Fapon Biotech Fapon Biotech was founded in 2001. Guided by the mission of ''Enable Disease Identification Earlier, More Accurate, Convenient and Affordable'', the company focuses on the future needs of biotechnology developments and provides global diagnostic companies with high-performance IVD reagent raw materials, such as antigens, antibodies, and enzymes, as well as one-stop solutions with instrument and reagent services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496064/1.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow AAP govt circular on not insisting for COVID report during admission: HC to hospitals

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed hospitals in the national capital to scrupulously follow the AAP governments circular on not to insist on COVID positive test reports before admitting patients showing symptoms of coronavirus.A bench ...

OneWeb launches batch of 36 satellites taking in-orbit constellation to 182 satellites

Bharti group backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit LEO satellite communications company, on Monday announced the launch of another batch of 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia.This takes OneWebs total in-orbit...

UK denies report that PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’

A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third lockdown is not true, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.The Daily Mail newspaper said ...

Oxygen tanker stuck in UP reaches Sagar medical college in MP

A tanker carrying oxygen from Bokaro in Jharkhand reached a medical college in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Monday under police escort from the Uttar Pradesh border, officials said.On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh administration dialed se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021