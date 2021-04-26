Left Menu

Wild Siberian tiger caught after attacking Chinese villager

A rare tiger that attacked a villager and damaged a car in northeast China was caught after an hours-long pursuit by police and forestry officials and will be held for 45 days of observation, state media reported on Monday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:01 IST
Wild Siberian tiger caught after attacking Chinese villager
Representative image Image Credit: Snappy Goat

A rare tiger that attacked a villager and damaged a car in northeast China was caught after an hours-long pursuit by police and forestry officials and will be held for 45 days of observation, state media reported on Monday. A resident in the village of Linhu in Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia, was sent to hospital for surgery and is in a stable condition after being attacked by the big cat on Friday, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

The wild Siberian tiger is a healthy male aged 2 to 3 years and weighing 225 kilograms, according to a Xinhua report posted on social media platform Weibo, citing local officials. The animal will be held for observation and quarantine purposes, it said. A CGTN video showed the tiger running and knocking a woman down in a road before moving on, with a drone tracking the animal prowling through farmland. The tiger also smashed the window of a car as the occupants tried to escape. They were unharmed.

"It was too late for us to drive away, the tiger came straight at us and broke the window," the car's driver said in the CGTN video. Footage showed the tranquilized animal later lying motionless in woodland after dark, surrounded by men with flashlights wrapping it in a plastic sheet.

The Siberian tiger, also known as the Amur tiger, is highly endangered, numbering just a few hundred, of which 20 are sometimes seen in two northeastern Chinese provinces, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict will bring a new vision to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.The United Nations i...

Bulgaria's anti-elite party says will not lead a government, new election likely

Bulgarias new anti-establishment party, There Is Such A People ITN, said on Monday it would not try to form a government despite a surge of support in this months parliamentary election, bringing the Balkan country closer to snap polls in t...

Moderna vaccine being reviewed for WHO emergency listing - WHO spokesman

Modernas COVID-19 vaccine is being reviewed on Monday by technical experts for possible WHO emergency use listing, a World Health Organization spokesman told Reuters.Moderna is being reviewed at the TAG technical advisory group meeting toda...

Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

Polands consumer watchdog fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more than 60 million zlotys 16 million for labelling fruit and vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said on Monday. The regulator UOKiK said consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021