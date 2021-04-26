iQOO 7 5G featuring dual chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, 48MP triple camera launched

HIGHLIGHT Snapdragon 870 and Intelligent Display Chip

66W Flash Charge Technology

48MP OIS triple Camera

The iQOO7 series - comprising the iQOO 7 5G and iQOO 7 Legend edition has gone official in India. The series will be available for pre-order starting May 1 via the company's official website and Amazon India.

The standard iQOO 7 5G will be offered in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue color options and three memory configurations -

8GB + 128GB - Rs 31,990​

8GB RAM + 256GB - Rs 33,990 ​

12GB RAM + 256GB - Rs 35,990​

The iQOO 7 Legend edition has two variants -

8GB + 128GB - Rs 39,990

12GB + 256GB - Rs 43,990

During pre-order, the iQOO 7 5G prices will start at Rs 27,990 while the Legend edition will start at Rs 34,990.

iQOO 7 5G: Specifications

Design and display

The iQOO 7 5G comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300nits peak brightness and a 600000:1 contrast ratio. The phone supports 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate and 1000Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate.

Performance

Touted as a "dual chip monster", the iQOO 7 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and an Intelligent Display Chip that acts as a separate graphics chip for a smooth gaming experience. The latter is used for Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC technology that is claimed to increase the game frame rate interpolation from 60FPS to 90 or even 120 FPS.

The processor is coupled with an Enhanced UFS 3.1 storage and Extended 8GB+3GB RAM or 12GB + 3GB RAM that ensures a smoother lag-free experience while using multiple applications.

The iQOO7 packs a 4400mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support that delivers 100% charge in just 30 minutes.

Camera

The iQOO 7 5G houses a triple camera setup at the back. It includes:

48MP main IMX598 sensor with OIS

13MP Wide Angle Camera with 120-degree FOV

2MP Mono camera

The rear camera supports Ultra Stable Mode, Pro Sport Mode, Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging and Extreme Night Vision.

iQOO 7 Legend: Specifications

Sporting the iconic tricolour strips and pure white matte surface, the iQOO 7 Legend edition comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor, supported by a 13MP wide-angle lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 13MP portrait lens.

Image Credit: Twitter (@IqooInd)

The iQOO 7 Legend supports 66W FlashCharge technology that fully charges the device in just 22 minutes. It also supports 300Hz Touch Sampling Rate and a 1000Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate.

Both the devices run on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11.