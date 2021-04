BRIEF-NASA Says SpaceX Crew-1 Mission Is Now Targeting Return To Earth On May 1

* NASA - NASA'S SPACEX CREW-1 MISSION IS NOW TARGETING A RETURN TO EARTH AT 11:36 A.M. EDT SATURDAY, MAY 1

* NASA - SPACEX CREW-1 MISSION NOW TARGETING A RETURN TO EARTH AT 11:36 A.M. EDT SATURDAY, MAY 1, IN GULF OF MEXICO OFF COAST OF FLORIDA * NASA - CREW DRAGON SPACECRAFT IS SCHEDULED TO UNDOCK FROM INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION AT 5:55 P.M. FRIDAY, APRIL 30, TO BEGIN JOURNEY HOME

* NASA- NASA,SPACEX AGREED TO MOVE UNDOCKING&SPLASHDOWN FOLLOWING REVIEW OF FORECAST WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SPLASHDOWN ZONES OFF COAST OF FLORIDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)