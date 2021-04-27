Left Menu

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Optimized for high-performance enterprise servers, the Samsung PM1653 drive is claimed to offer the industry's highest random read speed of up to 800K IOPS while sequential read speed can reach 4,300MB/s, the maximum available speed for the 24G SAS interface and twice the speed of the previous-generation PM1643a drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-04-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 08:53 IST
Samsung said it will begin the mass production of the new PM1653 SSD in the second half of 2021. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has launched the industry's first 24G SAS SSD storage - PM1653 - which is based on 100+ layer vertical NAND chips. The new drive is capable to support twice the speed of the previous 12G SAS-3 generation and enables storage capacities from 800GB to 30.72TB to effectively handle AI and big data workloads in enterprise servers.

The Samsung PM1653 SSD features a dual-port system that allows enterprise server OEMs to use one or both ports depending on their system environment and if one port fails during operation, data can be transferred and accessed via the other port with superior enterprise-grade reliability.

"As the leading provider of SAS storage for a decade, Samsung has been offering the most advanced and reliable enterprise solutions in full support of the critical workloads of global server OEMs, governments and financial institutions. Like we have done with the PM1653, Samsung will continue to collaborate with our customers to accommodate the ever-growing demand of the enterprise server market for the most uncompromising offerings available," said Kwangil Park, senior vice president of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

To ensure a seamless and timely transition to the new SAS milestone, Samsung has collaborated with HBA (host bus adapter) provider Broadcom. HBA system readiness is vital to build a robust 24G SAS ecosystem across the enterprise market, the company said.

Samsung said it will begin the mass production of the new PM1653 SSD in the second half of 2021. The company has already started sampling the new SSD with select customers.

