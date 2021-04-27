Russian competition watchdog fines Apple $12 mln for 'abusing dominant position'Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:10 IST
Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday it had fined U.S. tech giant Apple more than $12 million for allegedly abusing its dominant position on the market.
The FAS said Apple's distribution of mobile applications through its iOS operating system had resulted in giving its own products a competitive advantage.
