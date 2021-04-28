Left Menu

National Digital Health Mission approves Verraton Health’s Hospital Information Management System

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:16 IST
India’s first National Digital Health Mission Compliant ‘Hospital Information Management System’ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Verraton Health Pvt. Ltd, a Maharashtra-based start-up dedicated to creating IT-based solutions for the healthcare sector is the first company in the private sector to receive approval from the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), Ministry of Health, Government of India to implement its proprietary Hospital Information Management System (HIMS). Verraton Health is the fourth company whose product is in the final stages of deployment; the other three being from the government sector. The developed solution builds upon the government’s mission to create a massive digital repository of all citizen’s healthcare data to ensure optimal use and better access to healthcare resources.

Commenting on the issue Founder and CEO, Abhisar Bhatnagar said “Our solution has undergone a series of stringent government-recommended security audits and is ready with a fully secure solution to digitise day-to-day operations of healthcare facilities. Our Hospital Information management solution is a unique subscription-based business model to ensure our product is accessible for all facilities, irrespective of turnover or size.

NDHM aims to create a seamless online platform “through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems” while ensuring the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information.

Healthcare comprises hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance, and medical equipment. The single most issue faced is the lack of patient data and health records. This is not only critical for doctors but also for the health administration to study and predict trends. The solution being offered creates a unique health ID and records the patient’s profile & health history. At present, a hospital would be provided with an administration dashboard where they can manage all hospital functionalities, OPD / IPD, doctors, employees, inventory, and payrolls along with patient history and prescription data. The client would also have the opportunity to outsource the migration process to Verraton Health Private Limited at no extra cost. A step-by-step orientation and process management onboarding would be conducted by Verraton Health Private Limited to ensure zero transition and transaction errors. In phase two of the solution which is proposed in the next 90 days, Verraton Health will offer a Multi-lingual mobile App. offers tutorials and information, smart search for appointment by symptoms, Audio/ Video/ Messaging to connect with specialists, and a notification system for medicine. In India, doctors are managing many patients and need ready access to patient’s medical reports. Another unique offering is VerraCom, which allows the doctor and patient to communicate via – Audio/Video and Chat communication system The Technological Stack includes top-of-the-line VPS a Multi-layer firewall and security measures to ensure complete security of data including powerful SSL Certificates. Verraton Health’s first set of clients would be Private hospitals, Nursing homes, Clinics other small health dispensing facilities on a Bespoke HIMS. The company is in the process of setting up a national team to work on a comprehensive roll-out campaign. Commenting on this Co-Founder, Verraton Health said “Ours is a SaaS model and the initial investment of hospitals is minimum. On a mission mode, we will work on a Hub & Spoke Model, where our dedicated team will take the product offerings along with our appointed Strategic Partners to the most far-flung geographies of the country” with an estimated target of deployment to 10% of the health service providers in the country in next 3 years. About Verraton Health is a consulting and software solution start-up company developing solutions in Health care Governance for Health care facilities and Government Health Care programs to bring process adherence and compliance. The company develops solutions to bridge the technology gap in Healthcare Governance by developing and providing solutions most efficiently to bring process adherence and compliance from Doctors and Patients. As a software solution start-up, the company carves a niche to exploit existing technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

