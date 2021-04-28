UK PM Johnson: I first heard about Super League plans on day it was announced

UK PM Johnson: I first heard about Super League plans on day it was announcedReuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:17 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was only informed of plans for soccer's breakaway European Super League on the Sunday they were first announced (April 18).
"I first was made aware of a plan for a European Super League on, I think, the Sunday night and we acted decisively using the arsenal of legislative freedoms that we now have thanks to leaving the European Union," Johnson told parliament.
