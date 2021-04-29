Left Menu

TIMELINE-Key milestones in China's space station project

The space lab ceased operations in March 2016 and re-entered the Earth's atmosphere in April 2018. Nov. 1, 2011: The unmanned Shenzhou-8 spacecraft was launched and rendezvoused with Tiangong-1. The space lab re-entered Earth's atmosphere on July 19, 2019, after completing a series of experiments. Oct. 17, 2016: The Shenzhou-11 carrying two male astronauts was launched and later docked with Tiangong-2.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 09:32 IST
TIMELINE-Key milestones in China's space station project
Representative image Image Credit: Snappy Goat

China launched into orbit on Thursday a key module of its permanent space station, the first in a series of missions needed to complete the station by the end of 2022.

The three-module space station will rival the only other station in service, the International Space Station (ISS), which is backed by major countries including the United States. In the past decade, China has conducted multiple tests via two mostly unmanned space labs, Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2, in the run-up to the construction of the space station.

Below are the key milestones in China's space station project: Sept. 29, 2011: The 10.4-meter-long (34.1-foot) Tiangong-1, or "Heavenly Palace 1", was launched to carry out docking and orbit experiments. The space lab ceased operations in March 2016 and re-entered the Earth's atmosphere in April 2018.

Nov. 1, 2011: The unmanned Shenzhou-8 spacecraft was launched and rendezvoused with Tiangong-1. The Shenzhou, or "Divine Vessel", was modeled after the Soyuz spacecraft designed by the Soviets in the 1960s, and is the main vehicle used by China to send its astronauts to space. June 16, 2012: The Shenzhou-9 carrying three astronauts were launched. It docked with Tiangong-1 two days later, where the three astronauts lived and worked for nearly two weeks, a milestone effort in acquiring some technological and logistical skills and experience in running a space station.

June 11, 2013: The Shenzhou-10 blasted off with three astronauts on board. The astronauts, two men, and one woman spent 15 days on Tiangong-1. Sept. 15, 2016: Tiangong-2 was launched. The space lab re-entered Earth's atmosphere on July 19, 2019, after completing a series of experiments.

Oct. 17, 2016: The Shenzhou-11 carrying two male astronauts was launched and later docked with Tiangong-2. The astronauts spent 30 days in space conducting experiments. April 20, 2017: China's first cargo resupply spacecraft, the Tianzhou-1, or "Heavenly Vessel", was launched. The automated spacecraft then docked with Tiangong-2.

April 29, 2021: China launched Tianhe, or "Harmony of the Heavens", a key module of its upcoming space station. 2022: Planned completion of the space station

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea begins vaccinating athletes against coronavirus ahead of Tokyo Olympics

About 100 South Korean athletes and coaches travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics this year will receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, as the country struggles to keep its inoculation drive on track amid supply shortages...

Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 29

Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday. The lira closed at 8.2 on Wednesday.The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.44 to 1,385.91 points on Wednesday. GLOBAL MARKETSAsian shares rose in early ...

UN agencies procuring 7,000 oxygen concentrators, COVID-19 testing machines, PPEs for India: UN spokesperson

The UN team in India is supporting the countrys authorities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing critical supplies and its agencies are procuring thousands of oxygen concentrators, oxygen generating plants and other essential eq...

Global gold demand declines by 23 pc to 815.7 tonne in Jan-Mar 2021: WGC

Global gold demand dropped by 23 per cent during January-March quarter of this year to 815.7 tonne compared to the same period of 2020, mainly driven by outflows of gold-backed exchange-traded funds ETFs and low Central bank buying, accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021