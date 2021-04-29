Google Search adds more travel restriction details to keep users informed

As more people are ready to travel again, Google Search will now show more travel restriction details, like whether you'll need to quarantine upon arrival or provide proof of test results or immunization records.

With the latest update, you will be able to track travel advisories or restrictions for your destination and get email updates for the same. To receive the updates, you'll need to sign in to your Google account and toggle "Receive an email if this guidance changes".

Google said that the travel guidance updates are country-specific while state-specific information will be available in the United States.

Apart from this, the Explore map, which shows flight prices for different destinations, has been redesigned to show more destinations including smaller cities and national parks on the map. Additionally, users can filter destinations as per their interest like outdoors, beaches or skiing.

When you pick a destination, Google will show you if there's a travel advisory or restriction. Available on google.com/travel, Explore will now show you other helpful information such as like hotels, things to do, the best time to visit etc., to plan your trip.

Further, you can now plan your road trips with ease. Google Maps on desktop now allows you to add a specific location like hotels, parks, campgrounds etc as a stop in between your starting point and the final destination. Next, you can send the directions to your phone via text, email or the Google Maps app and navigate from your phone and update the journey right from your phone if there is any change in the plan while you're en route.

"We're seeing more searches for travel-related destination information - like travel restrictions by country and where to travel, which both recently hit all-time highs. Whatever type of trip you're planning (or just starting to think about), we hope these tools will help you make travel decisions with confidence