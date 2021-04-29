Left Menu

Simpolo Foundation Starts Corona Care Centre in Morbi

Gujarat, India NewsVoir The Center is equipped with the 65 oxygen bed Simpolo Corona Care Centre provide medicine to all people without any cost Simpolo Vitrified announced the launch of Post-COVID Recovery center at Morbi under the Simpolo Foundation.

29-04-2021
Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) • The Center is equipped with the 65 oxygen bed • Simpolo Corona Care Centre provide medicine to all people without any cost Simpolo Vitrified announced the launch of ‘Post-COVID Recovery center’ at Morbi under the Simpolo Foundation. The company convert Bharat Van Hall into a COVID-19 recovery facility and builds 80 - bed corona care center. The facility is equipped with the latest equipment and will be used to treat moderate cases of COVID-19 patients. Simpolo Foundation is providing beds and medical boxes for the center. Talking about the initiative Jitendra Aghara - CMD Simpolo Group said, ''We are concerned about the rapidly increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Simpolo Vitrified home state Gujarat. These recovery centers would help patients to get the specialised care they need. The trained clinicians ensure that the patients get the correct treatment and recover completely.” He further added, ''Right now the country is facing a shortage of oxygen that's why we decided to add 65 oxygen beds in the Simpolo Corona Care Centre. This center is open 24 x 7 for all the people around the city withfree medicines.” About Simpolo Ceramics Since the first steps were taken in the year 1977, Simpolo Ceramics has carved its niche as a consistently growing organisation with unparalleled innovation and passion rooted in simplicity. Superior production facilities with a huge capacity, state-of-the-art machinery. Automated production line, swift computers, latest technology and technical staff well experienced in diverse fields. India’s biggest plant for 800x800 mm & 600x600 mm tiles. The reason why our daily production capacity of 8.4 lacs Sq. ft. doesn’t just create tiles, but tools that will propagate the luxury of simplicity. Image 1: Post-COVID Recovery center Image 2: Jitendra Aghara - CMD Simpolo Group PWR PWR

