Left Menu

US STOCKS-Facebook lifts S&P 500 to record high

The S&P 500 hit an intra-day record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon. Facebook Inc jumped over 6% to an all-time high after beating market expectations for quarterly revenue and profit late on Wednesday, helped by a surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic and higher ad prices.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:08 IST
US STOCKS-Facebook lifts S&P 500 to record high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The S&P 500 hit an intra-day record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon.

Facebook Inc jumped over 6% to an all-time high after beating market expectations for quarterly revenue and profit late on Wednesday, helped by a surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic and higher ad prices. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with the communication services index jumping 2.6%, boosted by Facebook and 1.6% rise in Alphabet.

Apple Inc climbed 0.5% after late on Wednesday posting sales and profit ahead of Wall Street estimates on strong iPhone and Mac sales. Amazon was up 0.3% ahead of its quarterly report after the bell, with investors looking for signs of how the online retailer will be affected as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Investors are really looking for significantly outsized results, and also outsized guidance as they look ahead to upcoming quarters," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive of AXS Investments. "We believe a lot of optimism has already been baked into the market, and we are cautioning investors to expect significant volatility." Of the 265 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 87% have topped analysts' earnings estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 45% jump in profit growth.

U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, while a labor market report showed 553,000 people filed for unemployment benefits last week, compared with 566,000 in the prior period. Caterpillar Inc dipped 3.4% after it reported higher quarterly earnings but warned of supply-chain bottlenecks.

Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc slid 5% after posting a drop in quarterly profit. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.53% at 33,999.33 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.51% to 4,204.66.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.13% to 14,068.83. Twitter Inc and Gilead Sciences Inc were each down more than 1% ahead of their quarterly reports after the market closes.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.43-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 109 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 133 new highs and 21 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon first-quarter sales beat expectations

Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the e-commerce giant continued to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven online shopping boom.Net sales rose to 108.52 billion in the first quarter en...

US STOCKS-Facebook fuels S&P 500 to record high close

The SP 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon. Facebook Inc surged to an intra-day all-time high after beating market e...

Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'change of tone' - foreign ministry

Iran on Thursday welcomed what it called a change of tone from Saudi Arabia and said it hoped they could work together to secure peace, amid moves to ease tensions between the regional rivals.Irans foreign ministry spokesman made the statem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indias severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25 and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021