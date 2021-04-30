EU's Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focus

EU's Vestager to hold news conference, Apple in focusReuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:10 IST
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 11:00 GMT, the European Commission said on Friday, when she is expected to charge iPhone maker Apple for anti-competitive practices on its App Store.
Swedish music streaming service Spotify complained about the issue to the EU antitrust enforcer two years ago. Reuters was the first to report about the imminent EU antitrust charge in March.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
