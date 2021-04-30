Left Menu

EU antitrust regulators charge Apple over App Store restrictions

EU antitrust regulators on Friday charged iPhone maker Apple with setting restrictive rules on its App Store that force developers to use its own in-app payment system and prevent them from informing users of other purchasing options.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:42 IST
EU antitrust regulators charge Apple over App Store restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

EU antitrust regulators on Friday charged iPhone maker Apple with setting restrictive rules on its App Store that force developers to use its own in-app payment system and prevent them from informing users of other purchasing options. The move by the European Commission followed a complaint by Swedish music streaming service Spotify two years ago.

"Apple's rules distort competition in the market for music streaming services by raising the costs of competing music streaming app developers. This in turn leads to higher prices for consumers for their in-app music subscriptions on iOS devices," the European Commission said in a statement. This is the first EU antitrust charge against Apple, a move which could lead to a hefty fine of as much as 10% of its global turnover. Reuters was the first to report about the imminent EU antitrust charge in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan try to end cross-border clashes

A cease-fire on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan largely held Friday following a day of intense clashes that killed more than 20 people and wounded over 100 in a conflict over water supply between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian...

Telangana permitted to fly drones for experimental delivery of COVID vaccines

The Telangana government on Friday was granted a conditional exemption for drone deployment by the Ministry of Civil Aviation MoCA and Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA for conducting experimental delivery of COVID vaccines. Accord...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street seen off record peak, dollar on losing streak

Wall Street futures suggested a softer open on Friday following Thursdays record peak on strong U.S. data and earnings, while demand for risky assets put the dollar on course for its longest weekly losing streak since July.U.S. stock future...

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit: Centre.

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit Centre....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021