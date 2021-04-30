Realme UI 2.0 Early Access opens for Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition

Realme has opened applications for the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 early access program for Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition users, allowing a limited number of users to experience its new features ahead of the official release.

"realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z's rich imagination and creativity. As a realme Community member, you have the chance to experience it first. We will roll out realme UI 2.0 to limited users of the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition before anyone else," the company wrote in a post on the Realme community.

To apply for the Realme UI 2.0 early access program, go to the phone's > Settings > Software Update > Tap on the Settings icon at the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now.

Before applying for the program, you need to update your Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition to the required UI version i.e. RMX2195PU_11.A.29 or RMX2195PU_11.A.31. Additionally, you must backup your personal data and the available phone storage should be more than 5GB.

Meanwhile, Realme has announced the availability of realme UI 2.0 Open Beta for the Realme 7i. To apply for the open beta, your device must be updated to the version RMX2103PU_11.A.43.

The Open Beta update will be available to a limited number of users whose application passes the review. To apply for the Open Beta via the Software Update Application channel, follow these steps:

Go to device Settings > Software Update

In the top right corner, tap on the settings icon > Trial Version > Submit your details

Tap on 'Apply Now'

Notably, Realme 7i users who are already in the Early Access Version need not apply for the beta update as they will directly receive the version later.