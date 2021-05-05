BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 (Reuters) -

* BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE

* BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text : https://bit.ly/2QUbKZi

