BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 (Reuters) -
* BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE
* BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text : https://bit.ly/2QUbKZi
