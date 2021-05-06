Left Menu

Twitter rolls out larger image previews on iOS, Android

Micro-blogging site Twitter has recently introduced bigger image previews on iOS and Android.

ANI | California | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:53 IST
Twitter rolls out larger image previews on iOS, Android
Picture posted by Twitter (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Micro-blogging site Twitter has recently introduced bigger image previews on iOS and Android. According to Mashable, the larger image previews do have their limits, though. As per Twitter, images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will now show in full. If a user posts an incredibly tall image, it will still get cropped.

The company started testing this feature back in March, however, now it is rolling out to everyone. Mashable reported that this feature only works on mobile. On the contrary, on the web, the images still get cropped as before, even though most people have more screen real estate on the web than on their phone. But, the micro-blogging site says it's working to bring this feature to the web "soon." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'; Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a money grabFour-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League SGL is nothing more than a money grab and he...

With 80 COVID-19 casualties, Bihar death toll crosses 3,000

Eighty more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Bihar since Wednesday causing its death toll to surge past the 3,000-mark while more than 15,000 people tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus during the period.According to the state health ...

Twenty-five killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug gang

At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiros Jacarezinho slum, police said.Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered t...

NHL-Rangers fined $250,000 for publicly criticising league executive

The New York Rangers have been fined 250,000 for making public comments that demeaned a league executive, the National Hockey League NHL said on Thursday. The Rangers on Tuesday called for the removal of George Parros, the NHL head of playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021