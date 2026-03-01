Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike
A series of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted key locations across the UAE, resulting in one death and several injuries. UAE's air defense successfully intercepted numerous threats. The disruptions led to flight cancellations and schools shifting to distance learning amid heightened tensions.
In a night of heightened tensions, the United Arab Emirates faced a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones, prompting the country's air defenses into action. High-profile targets, including Dubai International Airport and Burj Al Arab, were impacted, leading to one fatality and seven injuries.
The UAE's defense capabilities were tested as 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones were detected and countered, with most being intercepted successfully. However, amid the chaos, a fire was reported at the Burj Al Arab, caused by drone shrapnel, and another at Jebel Ali Port due to debris.
The missile strikes have disrupted daily life, prompting schools to pivot to distance learning and affecting over 20,000 airline passengers. Authorities have assured the provision of temporary accommodation and sustenance for those impacted by the flight rescheduling.
