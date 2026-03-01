Chaos in the Skies: UAE Intercepts Devastating Missile Strike

In a night of heightened tensions, the United Arab Emirates faced a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones, prompting the country's air defenses into action. High-profile targets, including Dubai International Airport and Burj Al Arab, were impacted, leading to one fatality and seven injuries.

The UAE's defense capabilities were tested as 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones were detected and countered, with most being intercepted successfully. However, amid the chaos, a fire was reported at the Burj Al Arab, caused by drone shrapnel, and another at Jebel Ali Port due to debris.

The missile strikes have disrupted daily life, prompting schools to pivot to distance learning and affecting over 20,000 airline passengers. Authorities have assured the provision of temporary accommodation and sustenance for those impacted by the flight rescheduling.