Here's the full Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia phones

According to a post on the company's community forum, the new roadmap includes a total of 16 smartphones that have already received (Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 3.2) or are set to receive the Android 11 update this year. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 11:33 IST
The Android 11 update will be rolled out in batches, so all users will not receive it as soon as it is announced. The availability of the software upgrade will also depend upon the region.

Finnish firm and Nokia brand-licensee HMD Global has released a new Android 11 update roadmap for Nokia smartphones which is different from the one that the company announced last year.

Here's the full Android 11 update roadmap (revised) for Nokia phones:

Q1, 2021

  • Nokia 8.3 5G
  • Nokia 3.2

Q1 / Q2,2021

  • Nokia 4.2
  • Nokia 2.2
  • Nokia 2.3
  • Nokia 8.1

Q2, 2021

  • Nokia 3.4
  • Nokia 5.3
  • Nokia 1.3
  • Nokia 5.4
  • Nokia 1.4
  • Nokia 1 Plus
  • Nokia 2.4

Q3,2021

  • Nokia 6.2
  • Nokia 7.2
  • Nokia 9 Pureview

Last month, Nokia launched six new smartphones including top-of-the-line Nokia X20 and Nokia X10, the mid-range Nokia G20 and Nokia G10 and the entry-level Nokia C20 and Nokia C10. While the X-series and G-series run on Android 11 OS, the two C-series models run on Android 11 (Go edition).

