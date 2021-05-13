Left Menu

Airtel fixed line, enterprise users to be migrated to Amdocs' system

Amdocs zero-touch, self-healing operations enabled Airtel to dramatically improve their digital operations and end-user digital experience, including their call center performance, said the release underscoring the milestones of the multi-year strategic pact. In November, Amdocs and Bharti Airtel had extended their partnership to enable differentiated service experience for the telcos postpaid mobile and broadband customers.

Airtel fixed line and enterprise subscribers will soon be migrated to Amdocs' system for more rapid delivery of new digital customer experiences, according to a statement.

It said the success of the ongoing strategic engagement between the two companies is underscored by Amdocs' seamless migration of Airtel wireless postpaid customers to its modern digital-business system, that enables the telco to quickly create and launch new digital services for customers.

''In addition, Airtel fixed line and enterprise subscribers will also soon be migrated to Amdocs' system for more rapid delivery of new digital customer experiences,'' the statement said.

Amdocs is a provider of software and services to communications and media companies.

Amdocs-managed services operate AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven, hyper-automation platform at Airtel, which proactively identifies and resolves any operational problems, resulting in a smoother ordering and billing experience for both internal and external users. ''Amdocs' zero-touch, self-healing operations enabled Airtel to dramatically improve their digital operations and end-user digital experience, including their call center performance,'' said the release underscoring the milestones of the multi-year strategic pact. In November, Amdocs and Bharti Airtel had extended their partnership to enable differentiated service experience for the telco's postpaid mobile and broadband customers. They had said that as part of the multi-year agreement, Airtel postpaid mobile and broadband customers will be migrated to Amdocs' digital business system under the managed services model for rapid delivery of new digital customer experiences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

