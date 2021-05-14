Left Menu

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

Google's commitment is expected to prompt more investments from the industry and create a larger pool of capital for these Black entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-05-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 07:17 IST
Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end
By the end of this year, Google will be investing USD40 million to support Black-led startups and investment firms. Image Credit: ANI

Teams across Google and Alphabet have joined forces to identify and provide access to a suite of support for Black-led VC firms and startups. By the end of this year, Google will be investing USD40 million to support Black-led startups and investment firms.

This is in addition to the USD60 million of capital Alphabet's CapitalG has committed to Black-led organizations to date. Further, these organizations will get access to Alphabet's people, network and technologies so that they can grow their businesses.

"CapitalG uses a very similar approach to help hyper-growth stage companies overcome the biggest challenges as they get bigger. Along with leaders across Alphabet, Google for Startups, Cloud for Startups and Partnership Solutions, we have put together a suite of offerings that include Google Ads and Cloud support, weekly office hours and one-on-one advising with Alphabet leaders," Jeremiah Gordon, General Counsel, CapitalG, wrote in a blog post.

Besides, they will get access to Google-facilitated training programs focused on founder development, Google's machine-learning training program. Each of these organizations is also taking part in CapitalG's speaker series and virtual social events to foster connections between fund managers, portfolio companies and the Alphabet family.

Here are the Black-led venture capital firms and startups to which CapitalG has committed USD60 million in capital to date:

Black-led VC firms

  • Collab Capital (Atlanta)
  • Concrete Rose (Bay Area)
  • Noemis Ventures (New York)
  • Plexo Capital (Bay Area)
  • Reign Ventures (New York)
  • Slauson & Company (Los Angeles)

Black-led startups:

  • CityBlock Health (New York)
  • Translation / UnitedMasters (New York)

Google's commitment is expected to prompt more investments from the industry and create a larger pool of capital for these Black entrepreneurs.

"Together, we hope these new investments and access to Alphabet's knowledge and network will help Black founders and Black-led VC firms grow their businesses and create sustained economic impact for their communities and the world at large," Gordon added.

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NASA announces USD105 million in Phase II SBIR awards to US small businesses

NASAs Small Business Innovation Research SBIR program has announced 140 new Phase II awards - totalling USD105 million - for 127 U.S. small businesses to help them move their innovations to market.The SBIR program is aimed at finding the mo...

Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks

Mainland China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on May 13, including its first local transmissions in more than three weeks, the countrys national health authority said on Friday.Two of the new cases were local infections in the eastern pr...

FEATURE-Vaccine lottery: Indian states grapple with how to share COVID-19 jabs

State governments forced to make decisions on prioritising Rules and supplies vary widely from one state to another Vulnerable groups at risk of missing out, say campaigners By Anuradha Nagaraj and Roli SrivastavaCHENNAIMUMBAI, India, May...

PM Modi greets people on Eid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr, and expressed the wish that the nation overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare with collective efforts. Amid the shadow of the second wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021