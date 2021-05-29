Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Bugatti, together with VIITA, has developed three new smartwatch models that are named after some of the luxury French marque's most iconic hyper sports cars -

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire

Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo

Each of the new Bugatti smartwatch models features 90 different sports, blood oxygen level monitoring, a sensor to measure heart rate and a GPS tracking mode, among others. Priced at EUR899, all three smartwatches are available for purchase on Kickstarter for a limited amount of time and the company is offering a 5-year international warranty on each of the watches.

Design and display

The bezels for all three models are made of scratch-resistant ceramic which can be replaced within one minute. Buyers will also have the option to affix a tailored Bugatti rubber wrist strap for maximum comfort or a bespoke titanium strap to complement the titanium theme of the case.

Image Credit: Bugatti

It boasts a circular LED touchscreen with 390x390 pixels resolution with over 10 watch face designs to choose from. The Bugatti smartwatches are water resistance up to 100 meters.

Health monitoring

The Bugatti smartwatch models come with 90 sports modes including rowing, skiing, nordic-walking, inline skating and mountain climbing, to name a few. The watches pack a host of health tracking features. These include:

Step and calorie counter

Regeneration

Stress measurement

Biological age

Water loss

Heart rate monitoring

Heart Rate Variability

Cardiovascular recovery

Sleep tracking

VO2 Max

The GPS sensor automatically logs lap times and acceleration values when taken to the racetrack. You can track all your health and movement data in the Bugatti app.

Image credit: Bugatti

Battery life

The Bugatti smartwatches pack a 445mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. It takes about 75 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

The Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and the Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo smartwatches are compatible with devices running on iOS 13.0 and Android 7.0 or above OS versions.