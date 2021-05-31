Xiaomi ushers a new era of HyperCharge with 200W wired and 120W wireless fast charging tech

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today introduced its first 200W wired HyperCharging technology that can charge a 4000mAh battery to 50% in just 3 minutes and 100% in 8 minutes.

Xiaomi also demonstrated its first 120W wireless charging technology that charges to 50% in 7 minutes and 100% in just 15 minutes. Both the wired and wireless HyperCharging technology was demonstrated on a custom build Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

Watch the video below that demonstrates the new Xiaomi HyperCharge technology:

Video Credit: Xiaomi/YouTube

In 2019, Xiaomi demonstrated its 100W super fast-charge technology that can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in under 17 minutes. A year after, the company's 120W wired fast charging debuted in Mi 10 Ultra that takes 5 minutes to charge the phone's 4,500mAh battery from 0 - 41% and reaches 100% in just 23 minutes.

As for the wireless charging technology, Xiaomi introduced 30W Mi Wireless Charging Technology in 2019 which is capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery to 50% in about 25 minutes and 100% in 69 minutes while its 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology from 2020 is capable of filling a 4,000mAh battery to 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in just 19 minutes.

Earlier this year, the Chinese technology giant introduced a new form of charging called the Mi Air Charge Technology. Xiaomi's remote charging technology enables users to remotely charge multiple electronic devices without any cables or wireless charging stands.