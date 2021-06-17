Russian consumer watchdog bans VyprVPN, Opera VPN services

Russian consumer watchdog Roskomnadzor on Thursday effectively banned the use of VyprVPN and Opera VPN services in the country, it said in a statement, describing them as threats.

The watchdog said the services could be used to access illegal content, and only companies using them in "nonstop technological processes" would be able to continue doing so.

