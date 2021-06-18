Oculus v30 update brings Air Link to original Quest owners

Facebook has released the Oculus v30 software update that brings the microphone swapping and new accessibility features to the original Quest and Quest 2 VR headsets. With this update, original Quest users can also enable Air Link, a completely wireless way to play PC VR content on the Quest headsets.

The Oculus v30 software update also adds the ability to swap voice chat between your Party and the app you're in. The microphone swapping feature works in any and all apps.

Secondly, this update adds a new experimental Infinite Office feature that lets you run multiple 2D apps side-by-side in Oculus Home, including Explore, Store, Browser, Events, Oculus TV, Oculus Move, Scoreboards, and more. You can find the new feature in Settings > Experimental Features and then drag 2D apps from your Universal Menu bar or Apps library and drop them into positions.

Thirdly, the Oculus v30 update adds a new Accessibility tab into the Oculus Settings menu where you can find tools and features to customize your VR experience. Under the new tab, you will see two new features including:

Color Correction - a system-level display setting that increases the legibility of colors that are commonly difficult to differentiate

Raise View - enables you to experience VR from a standing vantage point even while physically seated. It raises your viewing height by 16 inches in supported apps

For now, you'll find Raise View under the Experimental Features tab.

As already mentioned, the update also brings Air Link streaming technology to the owners of the original Quest, allowing them to stream PC VR games over a strong WiFi network instead of using Link with a USB-C cable.

To enable Air Link: