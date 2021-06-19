Joker malware targeting Android users again; remove these 8 apps from your phone

Researchers at the Quick Heal Security Labs recently spotted eight applications infected by the infamous Joker malware on Google Play Store. The malicious applications have now been removed from Play Store.

According to the researchers, Joker Trojan continues to find its way on Google Play Store by using different tricks. The spyware steals the victim's messages, contact list and device information and then silently interacts with advertisement websites and subscribes the victim to premium services without their knowledge.

Advertisement

"For the last three years, Joker Trojan is making its way on Google Play Store. Quick Heal Security Labs recently spotted 8 Joker malware on Google Play Store and reported them to Google, which has now removed all the applications," the cybersecurity company wrote in a blog post.

Here are the eight infected applications that need to be immediately removed from your Android device:

Auxiliary Message

Free CamScanner

Element Scanner

Travel Wallpapers

Fast Magic SMS

Super Message

Go Messages

Super SMS

These applications had a total download count of more than 50,000 on the Google Play Store. According to the cybersecurity firm, malware authors spread these malware applications on the Google Play Store in scanner applications, wallpaper applications and message applications.

Users are advised to avoid downloading applications from third-party application stores or links provided in SMSs, emails, or WhatsApp messages and use a trusted antivirus to stay safe from Android malware.