Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus today announced the release of a new software update for its latest flagship, the Zenfone 8. The new ZenUI update, version 30.11.51.67, is rolling out to the European, Russian and global units of the Zenfone 8 bearing model number ZS590KS.

The update brings along improvements to the system stability and fixes a couple of issues including the one causing the on-screen keyboard to overlap with gesture navigation as well as the one causing the status bar to occasionally overlap. The update also enables VoLTE & VoWiFi in many European countries.

Here's the complete changelog for the Asus Zenfone 8 update (v30.11.51.67):

Optimized system stability

Improved thermal for 3rd party APP video call.

Fixed issue where on-screen keyboard overlapped with gesture navigation

Fixed issue where status bar could occasionally overlap

Improved Pocket mode threshold and detection

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Orange & Deutsche Telekom (Poland)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on EE & H3G & O2 & Vodafone (United Kingdom)

Enabled VoLTE on TIM & VIVO (Brazil)

Enabled VoLTE on Orange (Romania)

Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Hungary)

In a post on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that the ZenUI-based update is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for the update to reach all units. You can manually check for the update by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 8: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 8 sports a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The Android flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform along with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera system comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 main lens with OIS and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. On the front, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PD autofocus.

Further, you get dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and support for Bluetooth v5.2, and WiFi 6. The device is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes.