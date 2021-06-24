Left Menu

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

Now, YouTube is rolling out a new security update that will make your older Unlisted content i.e. videos uploaded before 2017 "Private" starting next month. Private videos can only be seen by you and the people you choose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-06-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 08:33 IST
However, creators will have the options to opt out of this security update and keep their videos in their current state, according to their preference. Image Credit: ANI

Back in 2017, YouTube released an update that included security enhancements to make the links for your Unlisted videos - that can be viewed and shared by anyone with the link, but don't show up in YouTube's search results - even harder for someone to discover (if you haven't shared the link with them).

Once these videos are made Private, any link previously used to embed or share them as Unlisted will no longer work. However, creators will have the options to opt out of this security update and keep their videos in their current state, according to their preference.

"We understand that this change may be challenging, so we're giving you time to make adjustments to your videos before it takes effect on July 23, 2021. These videos are not new and therefore receive less traffic, which we hope will minimize disruption," YouTube wrote in a blog post.

YouTube content creators will need to pick one of the following options before July 23, 2021:

  • Do nothing - Any Unlisted videos uploaded before 2017 will be set to Private starting July 23.

  • Make your Unlisted video public - Make your old Unlisted videos "Public" and they will be visible to anyone using YouTube.

  • Reupload as a new Unlisted video - Reupload these older videos as Unlisted under the new system to benefit from the security update. However, data associated with the original upload (views or comments) won't transfer.

  • Opt-out of this change - If you treat your Unlisted videos like Public videos, YouTube recommends you to opt out of this change. If you pick this option, your existing links will continue working as they do today, but they won't get the benefit of the security update.

The new update will affect only videos uploaded before January 1, 2017.

