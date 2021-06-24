Google Cloud and Reliance Jio announce 5G partnership

Reliance Jio and Google Cloud have entered into a new, long-term 5G partnership to unlock the transformational potential of 5G and lay the foundation for the next phase of India's digitization.

The announcement was made today at the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Advertisement

Excited to announce the next steps in our partnership with @RelianceJio to accelerate India's digitization, starting with a new affordable Jio smartphone with an optimized @Android experience, and a 5G collaboration between Jio & @GoogleCloud.https://t.co/Wi9DExPU6b — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 24, 2021

"It will help more than a billion Indians connect to a faster and better internet, support businesses in their digital transformation, and help Jio build new services in sectors like health, education and more — laying a foundation for the next phase of India's digitization," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

The collaboration will see Reliance shifting its core retail businesses to Google Cloud's infrastructure, enabling them to take advantage of Google's AI and machine learning, e-commerce, and demand forecasting offerings.

By harnessing the reliability and performance of Google Cloud, these businesses will be able to scale up to respond to customer demand.

"Empowering businesses as they embark on their digital transformation is a key part of our mission in India, and I'm excited for the innovations this partnership will help unleash. We are proud to play a part in India's next wave of technological innovation," the Google CEO added.

In addition to the 5G partnership, Reliance also announced the JioPhone Next, a fully featured Android smartphone powered by an optimized version of Android OS jointly developed by Jio and Google.

The JioPhone Next will be an ultra-affordable smartphone with language and translation features, a great camera, and support for the latest Android updates. It will be available in the Indian market starting September 10, 2021, the company said.