Twitter's website not working for some users - Downdetector

Twitter was down late on Wednesday for multiple users, with most of them reporting issues with the social media platform's website, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 6,000 user reports indicated issues with Twitter, about 93% of those being related to its website, according to Downdetector. Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment after business hours.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

