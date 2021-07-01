Left Menu

Twitter to let users set security key as only two-factor authentication method

The micro-blogging site Twitter, on Wednesday, announced that it has rolled out a new feature to use a security key as the only two-factor authentication method on both mobile and web.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The micro-blogging site Twitter, on Wednesday, announced that it has rolled out a new feature to use a security key as the only two-factor authentication method on both mobile and web. This new feature comes after Twitter announced the same in March.

According to The Verge, physical security keys have advantages over other two-factor methods like an authenticator app or SMS because they do not rely on a code that a bad server could intercept. On a related note, this is not the first time that Twitter has announced a new feature related to improvising the security on its platform.

In recent years, Twitter has added a number of features to beef up login security. The company expanded beyond SMS in 2017 by adding support for authentication apps like Google Authenticator and Authy. In 2019, Twitter let you enable two-factor authentication without giving your phone number, a positive change given that SMS can be vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

