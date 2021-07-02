Opera for Chromebook brings built-in messengers, free VPN and more features

Opera has announced a new browser version, Opera for Chromebook, which is fully optimized for Chromebooks, making it the world's first alternative browser optimized for Chromebooks. Based on the Opera Browser for Android, the new browser brings many unique features such as built-in messengers, free built-in VPN, color themes and other features which were previously unavailable on the Chrome OS platform.

"To make browsing on Chromebooks as easy, fast and lightweight as possible, Opera for Chromebook was built based on the Opera Browser for Android with custom optimizations that deliver a full-fledged laptop experience while maintaining all of its unique features," Opera said.

With this release, Opera is now available across all major operating systems including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS and Chrome OS.

Opera for Chromebook: Features

The new Opera on Chrome OS provides you instant access to your favourite messengers including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger, the only browser to offer this functionality on Chromebook.

"From now on, you can chat with friends or coworkers or check your Instagram or Twitter without having to interrupt your browsing or to reach for your phone. All the messengers you might need are within your reach," Opera wrote in a blog post.

The browser features colorful themes to personalize your browsing experience. You can choose from a set of five color themes available in both light and dark modes. If you are a late-night reader or workaholic, you can turn on the night mode that protects your eyes from the blue light glare.

Opera on Chrome OS also offers other unique functionalities like a free unlimited built-in VPN, ad blocking, protection from GDPR-related cookie dialogs, as well as a built-in crypto wallet.

You can also synchronize Opera for Chromebook browser with other Opera browsers - Chromebook, desktop computer, Android or iOS phone.