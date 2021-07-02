Telecom Armenia launches PON network with Nokia

Telecom Armenia has partnered with Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia to introduce gigabit broadband over passive optical network (PON), the latter announced on Friday. The services will initially roll out in the capital city of Yerevan, followed by the rest of the country.

Commenting on the deal, Sandy Motley, President of Nokia Fixed Networks, said, "Working alongside Telecom Armenia, we'll be able to start connecting the country to high-speed broadband with a network that can evolve to support new enterprise services and mobile transport needs in the future."

Advertisement

As part of the deal, Telecom Armenia will deploy Nokia's Quillion based Multi-PON solution, ISAM FX, which supports multiple fiber technologies including GPON, XGS-PON and 25GS-PON which can co-exist on the same fiber. It enables operators to deliver enhanced broadband services to residential and business customers, offers mobile transport services, and creates new business opportunities.

Additionally, the operator will deploy:

Nokia WiFi Beacons - support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and use algorithms to detect and mitigate potential issues at home in real-time.

Nokia Altiplano Access Controller - automates network lifecycle management activities, and provides operators with a single pane of glass to manage the entire access network domain.

"The Nokia brand is highly respected in Armenia and we're delighted to be working with them on a comprehensive Multi-PON and WiFi solution which enables us to offer 10Gb/s broadband to our customers using integrated XGS-PON solution. The network equipment installed is ready to support 25Gb/s making us the first telco in the region ready for Nokia`s 25G PON technology," said Hayk Yesayan, CEO of Telecom Armenia.