Toutche launches Heileo H100 electric bicycle in India at Rs 48,900
Toutche offers an 18 months warranty on the battery, electric motor, and controller of the bikes, along with a 2-year warranty on the frame, the company said.
Electric mobility startup, Toutche on Monday launched its new generation Heileo H100 electric bicycle in India with price starting at Rs 48,900.
The electric bicycle has a detachable Li-ion battery and a 250 W rear hub motor. It comes with two range options of 60 km and 80 km per charge (on the pedal-assist mode), the company said in a statement.
The ebike comes with three modes of operation with the choice of being a regular bicycle when needed or run on electric modes with pedal-assist or throttle.
The electric mode is powered by 5-levels of power assist and a right-hand-side throttle, Toutche said.
''We are glad to widen our portfolio at a time when the demand for eBikes has surged in recent months. Be it work or recreation...,'' Toutche Electric CEO & Founder Raghu Kerakatty said.
The company said it has opened bookings for the new ebike along with its other models Heileo M100, M200 and H200.
The Heileo ebikes are manufactured at Toutche's manufacturing unit in Mysore. Toutche offers an 18 months warranty on the battery, electric motor, and controller of the bikes, along with a 2-year warranty on the frame, the company said.
