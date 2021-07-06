PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Barclays stops UK clients from sending funds to Binance https://on.ft.com/3hTvu9d - Boris Johnson to end almost all Covid restrictions in England on July 19 https://on.ft.com/3hDRF2T

- ManoMano raises $355 mln to expand in Europe https://on.ft.com/3jGuibE - Coupang faces probe over alleged manipulation of search algorithm https://on.ft.com/3Ay50lS

Overview - Barclays has stopped UK customers from transferring funds to Binance after the Financial Conduct Authority said the digital asset exchange was not authorised to undertake crypto business within UK borders.

- Boris Johnson is moving ahead with the lifting of almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England on July 19, despite warnings from his own scientists that the pandemic is worsening. - The valuation of ManoMano, a French site for buying DIY and gardening items, has reached 2.6 billion dollars after fundraising of $355 million made by investment firm Dragoneer.

- South Korea's leading ecommerce platform Coupang is being investigated over allegations it manipulated search algorithms to prioritise its own products over those of suppliers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

