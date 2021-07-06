Paytm expands traffic challan e-payment feature to Bengaluru

Indian fintech firm Paytm has joined forces with the Bengaluru Traffic Police to enable digital traffic challan payment through Paytm, the company said in a post on Tuesday.

With this partnership, traffic rule violators in Bengaluru will now be able to pay their traffic challans, check the online status of the same easily through the Paytm website and app.

To make the e-challan payment:

Open the Paytm app

Select the respective state Challan Icon

Update the Vehicle No/Challan No

Challan details will appear on the app for making the payment

Once the payment is successfully done, a notification will be sent to you as well as the authorities

Paytm's traffic challan e-payment will not only help city residents save time and effort but also help the traffic department in streamlining their processes. Additionally, the service will give the traffic department an overview of the challan collections made through the app.

The digital traffic challan payment feature will help the Bengaluru Traffic Police as well as the users in the state to easily make payments. This partnership will also help the authorities in collecting the payments online without any physical contact, especially during these unprecedented times Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer, Paytm

Paytm's traffic challan e-payment is said to have resulted in a significant spike in cashless challan collection in cities where the feature is already available including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Faridabad.

Paytm said it has also received approvals to implement the digital traffic challan payment feature in Bihar, West Bengal and Gurugram.