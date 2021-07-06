Florida IT firm says ransomware attack didn't harm critical infrastructure
The ransomware eruption centered on a Florida IT firm was never a threat to the nation's critical infrastructure, the company said Tuesday.
In a statement, Kaseya said its technology was typically used to help manage small businesses such as dentists' offices, small accounting offices and local restaurants. "This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure," the statement said.
