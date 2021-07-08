HOP Electric launches integrated network of charging-cum-swapping station

HOP Electric has launched an integrated network of battery charging-cum-swapping stations to bolster the EV ecosystem in the domestic market, the company said on Thursday. The facility -- Hop Energy Network -- is designed to reduce the range anxiety concerns of consumers and they can now charge a Hop electric scooter at home or swap to a fully-charged battery when outside in less than 30 seconds, it added. As of now, HOP has three market-ready products -- two e-scooters and one e-motorcycle. The brand has already announced that it plans to launch at least 10 new products in the next three years. Its manufacturing unit is currently situated in Jaipur, and it plans to expand its footprint countrywide soon. Hop Electric Mobility said it has already started its pilot network with five swapping stations and 50 batteries in Jaipur earlier this year while claiming that in just six months, they have already swapped over 2,000 batteries. The company said it will be setting up these facilities at the existing petrol pumps, malls, parking lots and general stores so that the same infrastructure can be used to take a step towards a greener future.

After getting brilliant traction and results in Jaipur, the brand aspires to expand the charging station network across India, starting with tier-I cities like Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Noida, the company said. ''Electric scooters have already proven that they are sustainable, renewable and economical. With HOP energy network, customers will be able to save both time and money,” said Ketan Mehta, Founder-CEO, HOP Electric Mobility.

The charging stations are equipped with cutting-edge technology where users will be able to replace their batteries within 30 seconds with hassle-free replacement. Only a handful of companies are enabling users in such a drastic manner and HOP is one of them, Mehta added. HOP Electric Mobility Private Limited was founded by Mehta, Nikhil Bhatia and Rahil Gupta.

Bhatia and Gupta at present looking after operations and product management, respectively, at the company, according to the release. According to the company, as of now, close to 70,000 petrol pumps in India cater to vehicles with internal combustion engines, which is likely to grow in the near future. If the existing infrastructure is used correctly, one doesn't need to acquire extra land space to set up the EV charging stations. This is where HOP Energy Network is planning to disrupt the market with its decentralised energy distribution network, it said. The facility is fully automated and capable of churning out over 150 fully charged batteries daily. Equipped with NFC (Near-field Communication) and a 15-inch HMI touch screen, these facilities are designed for easy self-use and round the clock operations, the company added.

It said that with Hop energy network subscription, the consumers are offered an ownership experience with benefits such as no hassle of owning batteries, up to 40 per cent lesser upfront cost, access to the latest battery technologies and a lifetime warranty on their batteries. Stating that the customers are free to use the swapping battery options as per their convenience and needs, the release said the first option is to opt for the monthly battery plan and enjoy unlimited battery swaps at any station at Rs 2,500 per month. The second option is to pay as you go service, where consumers use the service at Rs 1/km only for the kilometres they ride.

