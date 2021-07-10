Left Menu

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews work on supercomputing, Meity projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:51 IST
Vaishnaw replaced senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad who was handling the Ministry of Electronics and IT since 2014. Image Credit: Twitter(@AshwiniVaishnaw)
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday held review meetings of various projects under the Meity including the supercomputing projects being handled by CDAC.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekar was also present in the review meeting.

''Took a review meeting today along with my colleague Shri @rajeev_mp on CDAC and its progress on National Supercomputing Mission and other programs & services with @SecretaryMEITY and other officers in @GoI_MeitY,'' Vaishnaw said in his tweet.

MEITY secretary Ajay Sawhney, additional secretary Rajendra Kumar, MyGov CEO and National e-governance president and CEO Abhishek Singh, National Informatics Centre Director General Neeta Verma, Software Technology Parks of India(STPI) DG Omkar Rai were also present in the meeting.

Vaishnaw replaced senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad who was handling the Ministry of Electronics and IT since 2014.

The new minister took charge on July 8.

Bureaucrat-turned politician Vaishnaw holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and communications engineering from Jai Narain Vyas University and a master degree in industrial management and engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is an electrical engineering graduate from the Manipal Institute of Technology. He completed his Masters in Computer Science in 1986 from the Illinois Institute of Chicago. Chandrasekhar has actively participated in issues around communications, data protection, net neutrality etc a member of Parliament.

