Battlegrounds Mobile India July update rollout starts tomorrow: Here's what's new

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a bunch of new updates including a new weapon called MG3. The July 2021 update v1.5.0 will be released tomorrow (July 13) at 19:30 IST, the company announced on Monday.

Announcing the update schedule, the game's developer Krafton said that the update distribution may end early or be delayed depending on circumstances. Users will be notified in case the distribution gets delayed.

Speaking about the update, the Battlegrounds Mobile India July 2021 update brings a new Light Machine Gun, MG3, that replaces the M249 from the supply crate. The M249 LMG has been excluded from airdrops and has been added to the Field Drop instead.

It is worth mentioning that MG3 will be available only in the supply crate. MG3 comes with continuous firepower capability and it uses the 7.62 ammo and magazine that can hold up to 75 bullets with each reload. It can take up to a 6x scope and no other attachments can be used with this machine gun.

Secondly, the update adds healing consumables to the trajectory slot along with the ability to throw them. You can also ask team members to throw you the healing consumable.

Thirdly, the Ranking Season has been updated which now features a new tier between Ace and Conquer. The tier icons and level-up effects have also been updated and the Challenge Point System will be added to the Ranking Season. The Challenge Point System will allow you to earn challenge points if you complete a full game without neglecting or attacking your own teammates and without leaving the game mid-way.

Next, the Mission Ignition Mode will be added to the Erangel map. The mode includes six high-tech regions of Erangel:

Transit Center

Georgopol

Tech center

Sosnovka security center

Logistics agency

Energy Center

Further, the Battlegrounds Mobile India July 2021 update will add more setting options for a more personalized 'PLAY'. For instance, you can set the sensitivity level for each GUN individually.

As for graphics improvements, a new option is being added for some low-end devices while the 90 FPS option will be added to some new devices.

With this update, the issue of picking up the dropped scopes automatically even when you have discarded them has been fixed. All you need to do is adjust the setting to "Do not auto pick-up dropped scopes". In addition, the Advance Pick-Up option gives you the ability to pick up and set your favourite attachments for weapons.

Other improvements include:

Glass windows in certain buildings in Erangle and Miramar

Royale Pass update cycle has been reduced from 2 months to 1 month

Clans with similar activity points can now compete with each other.

You can now add a bronze statue after your win

Battlegrounds Mobile India has shared a preview of the July 2021 update patch notes via a video on its official YouTube channel.