Frootle India Launches ECOVACS DEEBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaners in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • ECOVACS is present in more than 60 countries & rated as Best Selling Robot Vacuum Cleaner brand • ECOVACS is committed to India market with 12 offices, a team strength of 100+ members and service across India • Easy purchase option available directly from Ecovacs India Official Website www.ecovacsindia.in • ECOVACS Smart Robot range starting from attractive price of 12,400 INR only Through the last year, people across India would have felt the dire need for an intelligent Robot to clean their homes. ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a market leader in innovative Robot vacuum cleaner category, has launched its advanced range of Floor cleaning robots in India. Starting from an impressive & affordable price of just INR 12,400, ECOVACS DEEBOT can vacuum & mop one’s house with considerable ease. The models available in India are DEEBOT 500, DEEBOT U2 PRO, DEEBOT OZMO 950 and DEEBOT OZMO T8.

With a deep 23-year history in Smart Robot vacuum cleaners, a 100% owned R&D and manufacturing center, ECOVACS ROBOTICS leads the market in patents and innovative product development in home service robots.

Advertisement

ECOVACS DEEBOT come with smart features to make daily life easy. One can control the Ecovacs Smart Robot from anywhere using dedicated ECOVACS Home App or simply use Voice Control over Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Anti-Collision feature called ‘Millimeter-Level Obstacle Detection and Avoidance’ ensures that even millimeter range of objects are not missed by the DEEBOT OZMO T8. The DEEBOT also comes with Laser enabled TrueMapping feature to map one’s house & decide an optimal cleaning route.

“Smart Robot vacuum cleaner market is experiencing an exponential growth in India and we expect the trend to continue for the next decade. We are hoping to capitalize on it by providing advanced technology and prompt support.” says the South East Asia Sales Head of ECOVACS ROBOTICS.

Frootle India is the Official India Partner for ECOVACS ROBOTICS to provide complete Sales & After-Sales Support to Indian Customers. Over the last 5 years, Frootle India has gained considerable fame as one of India’s best partner for premium Home & Kitchen Appliances. “We are a dynamic team with offices across 12 cities. We are confident to capture a sizeable market share and provide professional after-sales support to our customers in India.” says the ECOVACS India Head.

ECOVACS DEEBOT range will be available for purchase on the official ECOVACS India Website www.ecovacsindia.in, Croma Offline & Online Stores, Flipkart and other popular electronic stores.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS Innovating Since Day One – Creating the Intelligent Home.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS cares about innovating solutions to enhance one’s lifestyle. Based on a deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help our customers to “live smart, enjoy life”.

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, Ecovacs Robotics has led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. Ecovacs is building a world where user’s home asks less attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees users to spend more time doing what they love.

About Frootle India Pvt Ltd.

Frootle India Pvt Ltd. is the Exclusive India partner for well known International Home & Kitchen Appliance Brands like Kuvings (Cold Press Juicers), Coway (Air Purifiers), Mealthy (Electric Pressure Cooker) and Ecovacs (Robot Vacuum Cleaners). You can check out their complete range of Home Electronics products on Frootle India Official Website.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)