Mphasis gets US Patent for AI-driven application and infrastructure management soln

IT firm Mphasis on Tuesday said it has been awarded a US patent for its AI-driven application and infrastructure management solution.

The newly issued patent provides a solution for enterprises globally to optimise their technology investments through in-depth data analysis, a statement said.

The solution predicts errors and failures of applications and infrastructure and enables preventive maintenance measures.

Machine learning, complex systems analysis, and graph theory-based algorithms identify and predict standalone as well as a chain of events and incidents which lead to failure in technology infrastructure, it added.

It also provides early warning systems and near to real-time device failures prediction using pattern recognition, network evolution, and machine learning and identifies interdependencies.

''The indispensable technology ecosystems of today have made it crucial for enterprises to stay ahead in terms of their IT investments and frameworks. The solution harnesses the power of AI-driven predictive analysis to improve application and infrastructure efficiency and enables enterprises to automate decision-making for a healthy technological environment,” Mphasis Senior Vice President Global Head – Solutions Srikumar Ramanathan said.

The core functionalities of the solution include Complex Interdependence Analytics to identify error dependencies between components, and Root Cause Analysis to identify the reason for the breakdown and take corrective actions at the earliest. It also includes functionalities like Storage/Capacity Management to predict the demand and make recommendations as to when enterprises need to go on the cloud or extend or reduce the virtual capacity, and Incident Management through ticket and resource prediction, analysis, and resolution.

''Technology applications and infrastructure have become all-pervasive and the Mphasis solution empowers decision-makers to identify dependencies between components and predict system anomalies,'' Jai Ganesh, Senior Vice President, Head – Mphasis NEXT Labs, said.

The benefits include early warning of system anomalies, optimisation of enterprise application and infrastructure landscape, and elimination of system downtime, he added.

