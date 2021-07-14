Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-07-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 08:09 IST
Google Tasks now available to Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials customers
Google Tasks has mobile and web applications and is integrated with Calendar and the quick access side panel. Image Credit: Google

Google Tasks, a service that lets users keep track of their daily tasks, organize multiple lists, and track important deadlines, is now available to Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials customers for free.

"By adding Tasks to Essentials, we hope more users can quickly manage their tasks, wherever they're working," Google wrote in an official blog post.

The service is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

Google Tasks has mobile and web applications and is integrated with Calendar and the quick access side panel. It is already available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google accounts.

Admin can turn Google Tasks on or off for people in their organization. People who have Tasks turned on can create and manage tasks:

  • In Calendar
  • In Gmail or Docs editors using the Tasks sidebar
  • In Gmail using the Tasks tab in chat rooms (for teams)

People who have the service turned off don't see Tasks in Calendar, Gmail, or Docs editors as well as in rooms in the integrated Gmail experience. However, they still see task updates in the chat stream if someone else updates a task in a room.

