Left Menu

Olympics-Buyers can skip the lines with souvenir vending machines

"Press a button and out come the goods, and off you go." Lunch hour at the media centre saw a small group of people clustered around one machine, as a line of shoppers already extended out the door of the merchandise stores. "I think it is very accessible," said Seo Junghyun, a crew member supporting the International Broadcast Centre.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:36 IST
Olympics-Buyers can skip the lines with souvenir vending machines
Tokyo Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese vending machines dispense everything from pizza to cigarettes and edible insects. Now there are even ones where you can buy Olympics souvenirs.

At the official merchandise store in the Tokyo Olympics' media centre, a row of vending machines stands, ready to serve curious shoppers. With just a few touches on an interactive screen, customers can purchase mugs, tote bags, sunglasses and traditional "daruma" dolls, which symbolise luck and perseverance, all emblazoned with the Olympics and Paralympic logos.

"It's neat," said John Einarson, a production crew member with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, after purchasing two mugs. "Press a button and out come the goods, and off you go." Lunch hour at the media centre saw a small group of people clustered around one machine, as a line of shoppers already extended out the door of the merchandise stores.

"I think it is very accessible," said Seo Junghyun, a crew member supporting the International Broadcast Centre. "People have to queue if they want to go into the store but they can quickly grab what they need here. I think it is good."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021