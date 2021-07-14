Left Menu

Dutch court awards compensation to owners of rigged Volkswagen cars

The compensation, which can still be appealed by the German automaker, covers around 150,000 cars sold by dealers targeted in the class action suit, the court said. The verdict is the latest in a string of payouts and fines for Volkswagen since it admitted in 2015 to using fraudulent software to make diesel engines appear cleaner than they were.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 14:39 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A Dutch court said on Wednesday the owners of cars made by Volkswagen Group with software meant to rig diesel engine emissions tests were entitled to compensation.

The district court in Amsterdam said 3,000 euros ($3,538) of compensation was warranted for buyers of a new Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, and Skoda that had the software installed, while owners of a second-hand car should get 1,500 euros. The compensation, which can still be appealed by the German automaker, covers around 150,000 cars sold by dealers targeted in the class action suit, the court said.

The verdict is the latest in a string of payouts and fines for Volkswagen since it admitted in 2015 to using fraudulent software to make diesel engines appear cleaner than they were. Since the scandal broke, it has cost the company more than 32 billion euros in fines, refits, and legal costs.

($1 = 0.8479 euros)

