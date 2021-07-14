Asus Zenfone 8 update improves camera, enables VoLTE & VoWiFi on more carriers

Asus has released a new software update for the Zenfone 8. The latest update, which has firmware version 30.11.51.83, is rolling out to the Russian, European and worldwide units of the phone bearing the model number 'ZS590KS'.

The update improves the quality of the camera and phone calls on the Zenfone 8. It adds the always-on display (AOD) 'Tap to show' function and enable VoLTE & VoWiFi on additional European carriers including Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom in the Netherlands and Hungary.

The Asus Zenfone 8 v30.11.51.83 also brings along the May 2021 Android security patch. Below is the complete changelog for the latest update:

Changelog

Optimized system stability

Improved Pocket mode threshold and detection

Optimized phone call quality

Improved camera quality

Added AOD 'Tap to show' function

Improved thermals for ASUS Camera

Improved the thermals for phone calls during suspend

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Vodafone & Deutsche Telekom (Netherlands)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Deutsche Telekom (Hungary)

Enabled VoLTE on Vodafone (Ireland)

Enabled VoWiFi on MTS (Russia)

Updated Android security patch to 2021-05-05

As always, the update is having a staged rollout, hence it may take some days for all users to receive the OTA notification. You can head over to the phone's Settings > System > System Update to manually check for the update.

Asus Zenfone 8: Specifications

The Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone features a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging and runs on Android 11.

Speaking about the camera, the phone has a triple rear camera array that consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, followed by a 12MP wide-angle lens and a Macro lens. For selfies, there is a 12MP snapper on the front.

For quick biometric authentication, the Zenfone 8 comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner.