New 5G SA feature significantly lowers latency and battery consumption

Ericsson, in partnership with Telia and Qualcomm technologies, has successfully tested a new industry-first 5G feature that lowers both latency and battery consumption - the two must-haves for many Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G use cases like augmented and virtual reality gaming, the Swedish vendor said in a press release.

The new 5G Standalone (SA) feature – the inactive state of Radio Resource Control (RRC Inactive) - reduces the amount of signalling required during state transitions, thereby enabling three times faster access to network resources and reduced battery consumption for smartphone users.

"Our partnership has enabled this industry- and world-first feature and this technology milestone is fundamental in making more efficient use of mobile network resources and meeting critical requirements with effective solutions," said Stefan Javerbring, CTO, Telia Company.

RRC Inactive was tested in Telia's commercial 5G network. The feature was implemented using Ericsson's software and 5G Standalone network nodes and a test device powered by the Snapdragon X60 Modem-RF System. The partners successfully demonstrated the transition between a connected state and an inactive state without the device falling back to idle.

During this test, the access latency was shortened by up to 3x which will have a big impact on user experience in applications such as cloud gaming where fast multi-player interactions require 20-30ms end-to-end latency. Additionally, the partners were also able to see battery savings of up to 30 percent for the modem compared to not activating the feature.