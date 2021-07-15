Pay tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers using Snapchat's special Bitmoji stickers

Ahead of the occasion of World Emoji Day, Snapchat has come up with something for all the Bitmoji lovers. The users will now have access to new add-ons to their Bitmoji stickers and avatars. The new stickers and avatars that have been rolled out to the users are dedicated to the frontline COVID-19 workers as well as designed to support India's vaccination drive.

One can pay tribute to frontline workers using 'You Are Essential', 'Get Your Shot' and 'Got My Shot' Bitmoji stickers on Snapchat. For the unversed, Bitmoji allows users to create personal emoji with some passing resemblance to their actual self.

To create your own personalised Bitmoji in Snapchat, one has to tap the Bitmoji icon located to the top left corner in your Snap camera, then scroll to find 'Bitmoji' and finally select 'Create Bitmoji' at the bottom of the screen. World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17. (ANI)

